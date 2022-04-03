Man charged with arson in connection to two Little Rock coffee shop fires

A former boyfriend of a coffee shop owner has been charged with arson after two locations were set on fire in Little Rock.

Officials have arrested and charged a North Little Rock man with arson after two Little Rock coffee shops were set on fire.

In a press release, the United State Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced that 48-year-old Trent Smith was charged in connection to the fires.

The Little Rock Fire Department responded to the fires on March 3 at two separate locations of The Grind Coffee Bistro.

Heaven McKinney, the owner of the stores, identified Smith as her former boyfriend.

"I had the opportunity to follow my dreams and I did and it just hurts," McKinney told us a day after the fires.