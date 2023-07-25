Former Bryant High School teacher to receive additional charges after alleged sexual misconduct with student

BRYANT, Ark. — A former Bryant High School teacher is set to receive additional charges after an investigation uncovered more information regarding alleged sexual misconduct with a student.
The Bryant Police Department said on Tuesday that another student had come forward, which led investigators to seek additional charges of first-degree sexual assault against 32-year-old Heather Hare.
Hare was arrested and is currently being held at the Saline County Detention Facility.
Bryant police conducted its initial investigation in April, where detectives secured a warrant for Hare on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault.
Hare then surrendered herself to the Saline County Detention Center on the morning of April 14.