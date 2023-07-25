Former Bryant High School teacher to receive additional charges after alleged sexual misconduct with student

Bryant police said Tuesday that another student came forward, which led investigators to seek additional charges of first-degree sexual assault.

BRYANT, Ark. — A former Bryant High School teacher is set to receive additional charges after an investigation uncovered more information regarding alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

The Bryant Police Department said on Tuesday that another student had come forward, which led investigators to seek additional charges of first-degree sexual assault against 32-year-old Heather Hare.

Hare was arrested and is currently being held at the Saline County Detention Facility.

Bryant police conducted its initial investigation in April, where detectives secured a warrant for Hare on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault.