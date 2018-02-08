LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month in the case of a former Arkansas lawmaker and county judge who pleaded guilty to accepting more than $80,000 in a corruption probe that has ensnared several former legislators and others.

A notice filed last week says Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV is set to be sentenced in federal court on Aug. 29 in Little Rock. Wilkins in April admitted that while a state lawmaker from 2010 to 2014 he accepted a series of bribes from lobbyists and nonprofit organizations. Prosecutors say that in exchange, Wilkins voted in favor of specific legislation and steered about $245,000 to entities that funneled bribes to Wilkins through his church.

Wilkins, a former state representative and senator, stepped down as Jefferson County judge earlier this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.