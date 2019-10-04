According to the Log Cabin Democrat, Keenan Wallace, a former K-9 handler for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, has been formally charged for shooting a small dog in Conway earlier this year.

A video captured by resident Doug Canady went viral Jan. 4, the night Wallace shot Reese’s, a 9-pound Chihuahua mix.

"OK, I'm going to come to you. If the dog is aggressive, I'm going to shoot," Deputy Wallace is heard saying in the now-viral video. He then shoots Reese's.

Once the video went viral, online users flooded Faulkner County Sheriff's Office social media accounts with demands to file criminal charges against the deputy.

Wallace was fired from the department on Jan. 5.

Online records show that the former sheriff’s deputy was formally charged with one count of animal cruelty, an unclassified misdemeanor in Faulkner County Circuit Court sometime before 9 a.m. Tuesday.