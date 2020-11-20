Former Fort Smith youth church volunteer arrested for allegedly raping minors

Isaiah Thompson remains in custody at the Sebastian County Detention Center after being arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Fort Smith man has been arrested and is facing two rape charges after allegedly having sexual relationships with minors when he was volunteering to help with youth at the Christ for the World church.

According to an affidavit for his arrest, on January 30, 2020, a member of the church went to the Fort Smith Police Department to report that another church member had engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with a minor.

Following an investigation into the claims, police discovered a sexual relationship between minors and Thompson, the affidavit states.

The affidavit details instances when Thompson allegedly forced a minor to perform oral sex on him while in a church-owned vehicle. Thompson is also accused of performing anal sex with a minor at a home in Fort Smith.

Police questioned Thompson about the allegations, where he admitted to volunteering and helping with youth at the Christ for the World church in the past. According to the affidavit, when police laid out the accusations against him, Thompson was shaking his head yes and not denying contact.

Thompson is being held on a $200,000 bond. A court date was not listed for him.