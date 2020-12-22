Former Greene County lieutenant pleads guilty to stealing FBI money

A former sheriff's lieutenant in northeast Arkansas faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal theft charge.

PARAGOULD, Ark. — A former sheriff's lieutenant in northeast Arkansas faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal theft charge.

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Allen Scott Pillow entered the guilty plea Monday, Dec. 21. He's accused of stealing more than $30,000 in a sting operation that was set up by the FBI.

According to court records, FBI agents set up a fake scene and asked Pillow to investigate after they received information that he might be abusing his role at the Greene County Sheriff's Office.