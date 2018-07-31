HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) – The Hot Springs Police Department has arrested a man on child pornography charges.

On July 30, investigators arrested 33-year-old Stephen M. Child-Beckowitz for 50 counts of Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing of Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child and 10 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child in the Second Degree.

First Church of the Nazarene of Hot Springs contacted the police department in reference to disturbing images that they located on a computer that was commonly used by Child-Beckowitz. Corporal Joey Williams with the Hot Springs Police Department told THV11 Child-Beckowitz was employed by the church as a custodian.

Further investigation found that he was using that computer to possibly download and view explicit images of minors. Several devices that belonged to Childs-Beckowitz were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation, where they located over 100 images of child sexual abuse material.

Child-Beckowitz is being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a $150,000.00 bond.

