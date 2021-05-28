Former leader of Little Rock gang to serve 15 years for marijuana, gun charges

The former leader of a Little Rock gang will serve a 15-year sentence for marijuana and gun charges and still faces a capital murder charge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The former leader of a Little Rock gang will serve a 15 year sentence related to federal marijuana and gun charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross's office, 45-year-old Machita Mitchell received his sentence on Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell, the former leader of the Wolfe Street Crips, charged in January 2018 after June 2017 home visit by probation officers and police found four firearms, a gallon sized bag of marijuana, and trash bags filled with marijuana.

He reportedly admitted the marijuana and guns belonged to him.

Mitchell was charged with two marijuana charges and a gun charge. One of the marijuana charges was dropped after he made a plea deal in October 2019.

In addition to the federal charges, Mitchell is facing state charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery related to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Cyncere Alexander. Mitchell has pled not guilty in that case.

Three other suspects were charged in that murder case. Alexander was shot and killed in an apartment in July 2017.