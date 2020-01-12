Former Little Rock youth pastor pleads guilty to transporting minors for sexual activity

A former Little Rock youth pastor pleaded guilty on Monday to transporting minors across state lines for the purpose of unlawful sexual activity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Office of the United States Attorney, a former Little Rock youth pastor pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 30 to transporting minors across state lines for the purpose of unlawful sexual activity.

Robert Shiflet, 50, now of Denton, Texas, entered his guilty plea earlier Monday before United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky.

Shiflet pleaded guilty to two separate instances of criminal conduct. One of these accounts began in 1996, when Shiflet met a 14-year-old girl in the youth group he pastored in Denton, Texas. Shiflet frequently made inappropriate comments to the minor and often told her he loved her.

In May of 1997, when the minor was 15 years old, Shiflet led an eighth grade camping trip to the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. He was able to isolate the minor away from the group and then sexually assaulted her, telling her not to tell anyone.

Another minor reported that in 2002, when Shiflet was her youth pastor at a Little Rock church, he engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with her when she was 16 years old. Shiflet had sex with the minor multiple times during 2002-2003, when Shiflet was 32.

In the summer of 2002, the youth group attended an event in Panama City, Florida. On that trip, Shiflet asked the minor to ride on the charter bus with him instead of riding on another bus with her friends. On the bus ride, he sexually assaulted the minor.

“This defendant took advantage of his position of trust as a mentor to young people and instead used his power to isolate and sexually abuse them,” stated U.S. Attorney Hiland. “This predatory behavior is never acceptable, but it is particularly disturbing when the offender is a youth pastor. Our office will continue to aggressively pursue those who commit these deplorable crimes.”

Shiflet was indicted in June 2020 with three counts of transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of coercion of a minor to engage in sexual activity. In exchange for his guilty plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.