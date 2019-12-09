SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorback Ryan Mallett’s vehicle crossed the center line, running a car off the road, then failed a field sobriety test and a Breath Alcohol Test, police records show.

RELATED: Former Razorback football quarterback Ryan Mallett arrested for DWI

Mallett was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated after an accident in Springdale.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Springdale Police, they responded to a vehicle accident at 6447 New Hope Drive in Springdale. Tontitown Police also responded and warned that one of the drivers may be intoxicated.

The driver of a red passenger car told police he saw a silver pickup crest a hill and head straight for him in his lane. He swerved to avoid a collision, headed toward the ditch, and was struck when the silver pickup swerved back into its own lane, the affidavit states.

Police then spoke with Mallett and “observed him to have blood shot watery eyes and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants,” the officer said in the report. He said Mallett admitted to crossing the center line and told police he had “one beer.”

Mallett was given a field sobriety test, the affidavit states, during which he was “swaying heavily” and could not complete the tasks as instructed.

He was placed under arrest at the accident scene and taken to the Springdale City Jail. There, he was given a BAC test, which showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.081, the affidavit said. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

Police said he blew the first sample without a problem, but that it took three more tries to get a second sample.

Mallett was also issued a citation for careless and prohibited driving.

He was released on $800 bond at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the records show. He is scheduled to appear in District Court in Springdale on Oct. 14.