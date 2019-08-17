FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, former Doctor Robert Morris Levy was arrested Saturday August 17, at 9:15 a.m.

His charges are unknown at this time.

Levy was booked on a courtesy hold for federal court. He is a former VA pathologist who was linked to the deaths of as many as 12 people.

Levy has been under investigation after several errors and misdiagnoses were discovered at the VA hospital, dating back to 2005.

According to KFSM, as of January 2019, reviews showed 3,007 of the 33,902 cases under review showed an error or misdiagnosis, or 8.8% of the cases.