FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, former Doctor Robert Morris Levy was arrested Saturday August 17, at 9:15 a.m.

He has since been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter after a year-long investigation into allegations that he worked while he was impaired.

Dr. Robert Levy, 53, is also charged with 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of mail fraud and four counts of making false statements.

According to KFSM, a Veterans Affairs Medical Center spokeswoman said as many as 15 veteran deaths may have been linked to Levy’s actions back in January.

Levy was originally booked on a courtesy hold for federal court. He is a former VA pathologist who was linked to the deaths of as many as 12 people.

Levy has been under investigation after several errors and misdiagnoses were discovered at the VA hospital, dating back to 2005.

According to KFSM, as of January 2019, reviews showed 3,007 of the 33,902 cases under review showed an error or misdiagnosis, or 8.8% of the cases.