WEST FORK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), Christopher Cordeiro, a former West Fork police officer has been arrested by ASP and charged with negligent homicide after the 2022 tasing death of a man following a traffic stop.

According to ASP, 49-year-old Michael Hanna died while "being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer," on December 29, 2022.

Police say that "During the course of the traffic stop, a fight ensued and the officer deployed his Taser on Hanna."

What happened?

Cordeiro initiated a traffic stop on Hanna for a suspended license at around 4:15 p.m. along U.S. Highway 71, according to the arrest affidavit from the lead Arkansas State Police investigator. Cordeiro said Hanna had "drove for 7/10th on a mile before stopping." The affidavit states when the officer made contact with Hanna, he was "eating pasta out of a can." Cordeiro asked Hanna to get out of the car but Hana said "his blood sugar was low, and he was going to eat his food first." Cordeiro insisted he get out of the car and Hanna continued to refuse. Eventually, Hanna agreed to get out if Cordeiro "got out of the way" according to the affidavit.

It was then that Cordeiro "reached in the vehicle and physically removed" Hanna and told him if he didn't comply, he would "use his Taser." Hanna responded to the threat of being tased by saying he had a heart condition.

According to the affidavit, when Hanna "did not put his hands behind his back," Cordeiro tased him. Officials say Hanna "fell to the ground and began rolling around." When Hanna "didn't put his hands behind his back," Cordeiro allegedly tased him "multiple times," and called for backup.

The release states Hanna told Cordeiro "multiple times" that he couldn't breathe. Cordeiro "restrained" Hanna on the ground where he continued to say he couldn't breathe, the affidavit said. The last thing Hanna can be heard saying is that he was dying and Cordeiro reportedly kept Hanna on the ground until backup arrived.

Officer Katelyn Griffin with the Greenland Police Department responded to the scene where Cordeiro had Hanna "restrained face down in a ditch," his arms held back and with his knee on his back. By this point, the release states Hanna was "unresponsive." Officer Griffin checked for a pulse, did not find one, and asked Cordeiro to roll Hanna over. Officer Griffin went back to her vehicle to call the paramedics before returning to the scene and began "life-saving measures." When the paramedics arrived, they were "unable to restore a pulse," and that's when Hanna was declared dead.

Autopsy

According to the autopsy, the cause of Hanna's death was revealed to be "a combination of heart disease, methamphetamine intoxication, along with physical exertion, struggle, and restraint." The autopsy also revealed that Hanna's injuries from the Taser "played a role in his death." The autopsy says it's unclear how much the tasing was related to the death, but it tied in.

Review

Authorities reviewed Cordeiro's Taser which was revealed to have been used nine times. Seven of those times the Taser was used for five seconds at a time, once for six seconds and once for two seconds.

According to ASP, the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) is considering a request made by the West Fork Police Department to revoke Cordeiro’s certification, which would prevent him from law enforcement employment in Arkansas.

Bodycam

Officials say a review of the bodycam shows that Cordeiro "made no attempts" to help Hanna while he was restraining him up until the time Officer Griffin arrived to check the pulse.

According to West Fork Mayor Heith Caudle, Corderio was injured in the incident but was released from the hospital, and he was put on administrative leave pending the investigation by state police.

Cordeiro was booked into the Washington County Jail for negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, and was released later that evening.

Cordeiro's court date is set for August 9, 2023, and his bond is set at $5,000.

