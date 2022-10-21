Fort Smith man arrested on counts of child porn possession

Michael Lee Goff, 53, of Fort Smith was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography. He's being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a media release from Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Fort Smith man was arrested on charges of child porn possession.

Homeland Security investigators along with SCSO deputies served a search and arrest warrant for 53-year-old Michael Lee Goff, of Fort Smith on Monday, Oct. 21.

Captain Philip Pevehouse says both warrants were obtained as a result of information received by SCSO and that the investigation is ongoing. The arrest warrant was for four counts of possession of images of child pornography, which is a Class C felony.

Electronic devices and other forms of media were seized from Goff's home and sent to be forensically examined.

Goff is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash only bond.

