Armed and dangerous Fort Smith man wanted by FBI

FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public's help in locating an armed and dangerous 31-year-old man from Fort Smith.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man.

31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device."

On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans executed a federal search warrant at Mehta's home in Fort Smith.

According to reports, during the search investigators found multiple explosive devices. Federal agents have rendered the explosive safe but Mr. Mehta still remains at large.

He is described as being about 5’11” and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe he may have ties to eastern Oklahoma, Atlanta, GA, Albuquerque, NM, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Houston, TX, Jackson Hole, WY., and New York, NY, as well as India and Pakistan.