Police: Fort Smith officer stabbed in the neck, three others killed in domestic violence attack

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith officer is recovering after having their neck slashed during a domestic disturbance call. Police say three people are dead due to the tragic incident.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker says the knife attack happened at a home on the 2800 block of Tilles Ave. around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

Officers responded to the area after a neighbor called to report yelling and screaming that they heard and said that there was a man outside assaulting another person on the ground.

Chief Baker says the first Fort Smith officer that arrived on the scene just minutes later was stabbed in the neck by 40-year-old Christopher Conner, identified as the suspect. The officer fired his service weapon twice at Conner, striking and killing him.

Chief Baker said that the injured officer was rushed to an area hospital with a severe laceration to the neck. The officer, who has not been identified at this time, underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

Baker says Conner was beating a 15-year-old over the head with a rock when the officer arrived. The teen was rushed to a Fort Smith hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. The child has been identified as Connor's son.

Another stabbing victim was found dead at the scene. Baker says there was evidence of an "extremely violent attack" inside Connor's home. 42-year-old Julie Moore has been identified as the victim.

A 5-year-old child was also discovered in the home by officers. The child was removed and placed in the care of other family members, Chief Baker says.

"I have no doubt that our officers' swift actions saved this child's life," Chief Baker said during a news conference.

Chief Baker says that the officer who shot Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation into the knife attack and the officer firing their weapon. 5NEWS has reached out for more information.