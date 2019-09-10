FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police found possible human remains in the woods near the new U.S. Marshal’s Museum.

Aric Mitchell, Public Information Officer for the Fort Smith Police, said a tip was called in Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8 about possible human skeletal remains in the wooded area near Riverfront Drive.

After a brief search, skeletal remains and clothing was found.

Cause of death hasn’t been determined, Mitchell said. The time of death and the identity of the person also hasn’t been determined, he said.

This is developing story.

