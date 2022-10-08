Fort Smith Police warn of phone scammers impersonating officers

The Fort Smith Police Department is warning the public of phone scammers impersonating officers in an attempt to extort money, specifically using the Tinder app.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has recently been made aware of phone scammers pretending to be officers.

FSPD is warning the public of a phone scam where people are using the names of legitimate officers to extort money. Police say the scammers are threatening victims specifically using the Tinder app.

Police say the scammer mentioned to one of the victims' that the scammer had knowledge of the victim messaging an underage female. To another victim, the scammer claimed to know the victim was sending inappropriate pictures. Both victims say the scammer was trying to do a conference call with them, and if they didn't pay a certain amount, they were going to get charged with a crime.

Fort Smith Police says no legitimate law enforcement officer would ever engage in these activities with the backing of their agency.

FSPD is asking the public to be aware of this, and report any such attempts to the Federal Bureau of Investigation online by clicking here.

SCAM ALERT: Law enforcement impersonation by phone, see release for more details https://t.co/YUgZsALrwo — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) August 10, 2022

