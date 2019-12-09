Fort Smith police searching for suspects in possible hate crime

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to KFSM, Fort Smith police are searching for suspects in a criminal mischief case that could qualify as a hate crime.

According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a call at 7:26 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, of criminal mischief.

They found the caller at the 8500 block of South 32nd Terrace, who told them someone had slashed her tires and spray-painted “racially charged and insensitive language” on her car, garage, and a friend’s car.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the “white power” hate vandalism targeting property in Fort Smith.

“We condemn this apparently bias-motivated vandalism and urge law enforcement authorities and public officials to take this act of intimidation seriously,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen. “The racism and white supremacy promoted at the highest levels of our society is increasingly having an impact on ordinary Americans.”

Mitchell said the incident had been referred to the FBI for consideration as a hate crime under federal law, which would carry stiffer penalties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police at (479) 709-5116.

