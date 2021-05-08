x
Police: 2 people injured in Fort Smith shooting, suspect in custody

According to police, a burglary suspect was shot by a homeowner. Paramedics took both to the hospital after the suspect returned fire.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Saturday (May 8) at 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith officers responded to a home on North 33rd Street regarding a shooting.

Police say once they arrived, they found a female screaming saying her husband had been shot and was still inside with the suspect.

Once inside the home, police found two people with gunshot wounds. The suspect was identified as Juan Araujo and the victim was identified as Danny Wolaridge, the homeowner.

Both subjects were transported to area hospitals for treatment. 

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, this was a burglary where the home owner shot the suspect and the suspect returned fire.

Araujo was booked into jail Monday (May 10) morning at 10:11 a.m. He is being charged with Residential Burglary and First Degree Domestic Battery by means of a firearm.

