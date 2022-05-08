Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft

Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles with an unauthorized key.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles.

A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 20-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker with possession of stolen mail.

Tucker and Burks received an additional charge for illegally possessing a mail receptacle key.

Miller, Powell, and Tucker had all been previously charged in criminal complaints filed on Monday, July 18, 2022— all three were subsequently indicted, along with Burks.

Powell made an appearance and court today, and trials will be arraigned for Miller, Tucker, and Burks later this month by U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will spare no effort to solve crimes affecting the U.S. Mail, the Post Office, and its customers,” said Thomas Noyes, Inspector in Charge of the Fort Worth Division.

According to officials with the Little Rock Police Department, they were able to identify and federally indict the individuals responsible with the help of their Financial Crimes Until, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and U.S. Secret Service.

“The Little Rock Police Department values the working relationship with our federal partners, and these indictments display the work of many collaborative efforts,” stated LRPD Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley.

If convicted, each defendant will face up to five years in prison for possession of stolen mail, and up to 10 years for the unauthorized possession of a mail receptacle key.

Additionally, all charges carry a fine of no more than $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.