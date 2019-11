LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a shot spotter activation on the 3000 block of 12th street around 5 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound in the leg.

After transporting the victim to a nearby hospital, officers learned of three more victims suspected to have been injured from gunshots.

Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening but are serious.

More on this story as it develops.