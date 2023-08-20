Fourth arrest made in Pine Bluff homicide of 30-year-old man

The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested a fourth man in connection to a fatal shooting at the Dollar Tree on August 12th.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested a fourth man in connection to a shooting at the Dollar Tree off East Harding Avenue that killed a 30-year-old man on August 12th.

According to reports, Jordan Pitts was wanted in connection to the murder and was arrested by Pine Bluff police while at his girlfriend's home.

Police had previously arrested 21-year-old Javreon Trevon Mcgown, 19-year-old Gregory Lamont Mcgown, and 22-year-old Julius Ford in connection with this homicide.