Crime

Fourth arrest made in Pine Bluff homicide of 30-year-old man

The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested a fourth man in connection to a fatal shooting at the Dollar Tree on August 12th.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department has now arrested a fourth man in connection to a shooting at the Dollar Tree off East Harding Avenue that killed a 30-year-old man on August 12th.

According to reports, Jordan Pitts was wanted in connection to the murder and was arrested by Pine Bluff police while at his girlfriend's home.

Police had previously arrested  21-year-old Javreon Trevon Mcgown, 19-year-old Gregory Lamont Mcgown, and 22-year-old Julius Ford in connection with this homicide.

All three men have been booked into the W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center for capital murder. Pitts will also be booked into the detention center on capital murder charges. 

