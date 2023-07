Little Rock police have arrested a 39-year-old man for a deadly shooting that happened during the nighttime on the Fourth of July.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 39-year-old Ollie Jones for his involvement in a homicide that happened during the nighttime on the Fourth of July.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to authorities, a shooting took place on Baseline Road with officers responding to the incident around 10:36 p.m.

Officers arrived and pronounced the shooting victim dead at the scene.