Search underway after man kidnapped in Helena-West Helena

If you have any information about Fredrick Gamble or his whereabouts, call Helena-West Helena police at 870-572-3441.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A search is underway for a missing man after police said he had been kidnapped early Tuesday morning in Helena-West Helena.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, Cynthia Sparks came to the Helena-West Helena Police Department to report her son, Fredrick Gamble, 26, missing.

Sparks said Gamble posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning that he had been kidnapped.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and investigators are pursuing possible leads.