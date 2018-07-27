Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A high-ranking officer at Fort Jackson is among those arrested during a sex crimes sting in Richland County.

Colonel Fernando Guadalupe was arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution during what became known as Operation Full Armor. Among those arrested were alleged child predators, buyers of commercial sex (Johns), and prostitutes.

Fort Jackson's website says Guadelupe is brigade commander of Leader Training Brigade at the base.

News19 reached out to Fort Jackson and they sent us this statement:

"The soldier has been suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation. We are fully cooperating with local authorities of the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The Fort Jackson leadership takes these allegations seriously. sexual misconduct is inconsistent with Army values and the Army profession."

