SURRY COUNTY, NC (WFMY) -- Two Georgia men were arrested this week for possessing illegal credit cards and large amounts of money.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Division made a traffic stop while working Interstate 74, which led to the search of an out of state vehicle after officers developed probable cause.

During the search, officers say they also found a laptop, iPad, and electronic device capable of reading, erasing and rewriting credit and debit cards.

In addition to those items, over 350 credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, plus 100 Redbox games and $63,531.00 were seized.

In a release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jimmy Combs stated “Drugs are not the only thing being trafficked between our jurisdictional boundaries. That is why interdiction operations are so important to law enforcement as well as partnerships with other local, state and federal agencies in this battle against major crimes.”

He also added, “Surry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are now working with the United States Secret Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in this ongoing case and additional charges will be filed.”

Richard Lee Hughes Jr., age 40, of Rome, Ga. received a $100,000.00 bond after being charged with the following:

• 1 count of Felony Identity Theft

• 1 count of Felony Conspiracy to Obtain Property by False Pretense

• 1 count of Felony Possession of 5 Counterfeit Instrument’s

Richard Lee Huges Jr. (Courtesy: Surry County Sheriff's Office)

Reginald Antoine Brown, age 41, of Decatur, GA received a $25,000.00 bond after being charged with the following:

• 1 count of Felony Conspiracy to Obtain Property by False Pretense

Reginald Antonie Brown (Courtesy: Surry County Sheriff's Office)

