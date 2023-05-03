Garland Co. deputies investigating body found on Pebble Beach Dr.

On the afternoon of March 4, deputies with the Garland County Sheriff's Office located a deceased 79-year-old woman in the yard of a home on Pebble Beach Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — On the afternoon of March 4, the Garland County Communications Center received a call regarding an unresponsive female in the yard of a residence on Pebble Beach Drive.

Deputies confirmed that the female was deceased upon arrival and contacted the Garland County Coroner.

An investigation of the body revealed "suspicious injuries" on the victim, who was identified as 79-year-old Dorothy Odenheimer.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy report.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 622-2967