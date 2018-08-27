HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Garland County investigators believe a missing 80-year-old Hot Springs woman may have been the victim of foul play, according to the Garland County Sheriff, Mike McCormick.

According to a press release, Sheriff McCormick said that the Garland County Sheriff’s Office received information on Aug. 22 that Betty Slaughter, 80, of Legend Circle was missing. Investigators found evidence at the home that made them suspect she was a victim of foul play.

“We are investigating this case as a criminal case rather than just a missing person,” Sheriff McCormick said. “We ask for the public’s help in solving this case.”

Anyone with any information on the disappearance of Betty Slaughter is urged to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3690.

