Garland Co. officials locate skeletal remains in sunken vehicle

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office discovered that a submerged vehicle found in Lake Hamilton contained the skeletal remains of a missing person from 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — On February 22, 2023, The Garland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local fisherman in reference to a possible sunken vehicle detected on their fishing graph at the bottom of Lake Hamilton near 820 Lakeland Drive.

GCSO Marine Patrol and Arkansas Game and Fish utilized sonar technology and were able to confirm on Monday, February 28, that the submerged image was a vehicle.

On March 3, officials returned to the location with Guardian Divers, who located what appeared to be skeletal remains inside the vehicle after a brief investigation.

With the assistance of the Hot Springs Fire Department Dive Team, the vehicle was recovered on March 4.

The skeletal remains located in the vehicle were recovered by the GCSO Criminal Investigation Division and Garland County Coroner’s Office before being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification.

The vehicle was a 2003 Grey Ford Escape with no license plate, but investigators were able to confirm the owner using the VIN, or vehicle identification number.

Officials discovered that the vehicle was in the possession of a man identified as Kerry Angell Jr. who was listed in a Missing Person out of Hot Springs Police Department in February 2008.

Due to the condition of the remains having been submerged for an extended period of time, the cause of death was unable to be determined.