HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a cold case that is approaching its 21-year anniversary.

On Aug. 31, 1997, the bodies of Teela Hudson, 17, and her boyfriend Frank Delaney, 20, were found in eastern Garland County murdered execution style.

They were found murdered in the area of Bald Mountain Rd. and Hayti Lane.

“I am very interested in solving this case so that we can bring those responsible to justice, and give the families of the two victims a sense of closure that is long overdue,” stated Sheriff Mike McCormick.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the GCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 622-3660.

