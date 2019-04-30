GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — On Tuesday, April 30, at approximately 3:36 a.m., a Garland County patrol deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hwy 7 South on an unlicensed Cadillac.

Upon initiating the stop, the suspect drove the car away from the deputy and crashed through the gate at Hamilton Point Condominiums. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Keith Ashlock of Pine Ridge Ark., was located on top of one of the buildings and was talked down by deputies.

The suspect was placed under arrest for fleeing a vehicle, fleeing on foot, criminal mischief, and obstruction of governmental operations.

During the vehicle inventory search, the body of a male was located. The Criminal Investigation Division was notified and the crime scene was secured for their arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for positive identification and cause of death.