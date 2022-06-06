Garland County deputies investigating weekend double homicide

Garland County deputies are investigating a double homicide over the weekend where a third person was injured.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide over the weekend.

According to the report, the communications center received a call around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, from a female saying she had been shot on Coppertop Trail, located off Thornton Ferry Road.

Garland County deputies, investigators and Arkansas State Police responded and arrived to the scene and found two victims, dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as 43-year-old Genevieve Johnson and 27-year-old Cory Cox.

A third victim was also located and transported to a local hospital for treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. The condition of this victim has not been released at this time.

Deputies say one person was detained for questioning and was later released.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-2967.