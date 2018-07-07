GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - On July 6, 2018, the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of 3140 Albert Pike Road.

The Garland County Tactical Response Team was utilized to make entry and secure the scene. Several months prior, investigators identified one individual as the primary distributor of methamphetamine from the residence. That individual was identified as Ryan Matone.

Over the course of the investigation, investigators were able to make numerous purchases of methamphetamine from Mr. Matone and arrest warrants were obtained for Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Upon execution of the search warrant, Mr. Matone was taken into custody without incident and a search of the property was conducted.

Investigators located approximately half a pound or 244.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the Arkansas State Police, Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Springs Police Department, 18th East Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

The Garland County Narcotics Unit also assisted in the investigation and execution of the search warrant.

