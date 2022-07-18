Man accused of shooting Hot Springs police officer on trial

Jury selection began on Monday, for the trial of a Garland County man accused of shooting and killing a Hot Springs police officer in 2020.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A Garland County man who allegedly shot a Hot Springs police officer was in a Garland County court on Monday.

Two years ago, Kayvon Ward was pulled over by Officer Brent Scrimshire with the Hot Springs Police for a traffic violation. When Officer Scrimshire first approached Ward's car, he noticed there was a child in the backseat without a car seat.

Officer Scrimshire then proceeded to ask Ward to call someone to either take the child home or to bring a car seat.

Coraima Hernandez then arrived and allegedly spoke to officers, and as that happened, Ward ran into a nearby backyard.

Officials said that as Ward ran, he began to shoot at them and ended up hitting Officer Scrimshire, and he later died from his injuries.

Now, over two years later, Ward is on trial. Jury selection for the trial began at the Garland County Courthouse Monday.

Officials said that the process could take anywhere from a couple of days all the way up until next week.