POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Court documents show that Gary Dunn has accepted a plea deal for attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure charges that will keep him in jail for a total of five years.

According to Russellville police, Dunn tried to force a woman into his car outside of First Baptist Church in Russellville, and then also approached a woman in a shopping center parking lot within the same hour.

His trial was set for Thursday, Nov. 21 and 22. Instead, a circuit judge sentenced Dunn to 15 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Dunn was also sentenced to one year in prison for indecent exposure, which he'll serve in the Arkansas Department of Corrections at the same time of his five-year sentence.

Ten years ago, Dunn also faced charges for kidnapping and killing beauty queen Nona Dirksmeyer, but was never convicted.

