COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man faces drug charges after he was accused of trying to sneak cocaine into SunTrust Park inside his cowboy boot.

It happened Aug. 14, before the Braves took on the New York Mets, according to a warrant from Cobb County.

The warrant said Dustin Luther Wilkes was stopped by Atlanta Braves security officers after something on his person set off the metal detectors.

A search required the 39-year-old to take off his cowboy boots so that security could check for hidden weapons. When he did, the warrant said Wilkes took something from inside the shoe and put it in his front pants pocket.

The security officer then asked for him to turn the pocket inside out; he did and tried to keep it hidden in his left hand, according to the warrant. Security then asked for Wilkes to open his hand, and when he did, the warrant said it revealed a clear plastic baggie with a white powder suspected to be cocaine.

Wilkes was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

11Alive reached out to the Atlanta Braves for a statement, but the team didn't have one.

A judge issued him a bond for $3,000, and he was released from jail a day later.

