HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - On Thursday, Sept. 13, at approximately 12:07 p.m., the Garland County Dispatch Center received a call of a female who had been shot and was laying in the road on Housley Point.

Patrol deputies arrived and found a juvenile female who had apparently been shot.

The victim was transported via LifeNet Air to an area hospital for treatment.

The Garland County Criminal Investigations Division is asking for help locating a maroon 2002 Honda CRV. The vehicle is bearing an Arkansas license plate: 649 XFL.

Anyone with any information concerning this investigation is asked to call 501-622-3660.

© 2018 KTHV