According to Middletown police, Coleman Ferguson, who has a Florida driver's license, was driving a Google Street View car in front of Shenandoah High School when he refused to stop, going "well over 100 miles per hour and was passing several other vehicles."

Police said Ferguson continued speeding for several miles into Madison County and was seen driving through a red light at State Road 109 and U.S. 36.

Due to a bridge being out in Pendleton, police said the Google Street View car tried to turn and lost controll when the car went through a yard and then got stuck in a creek.

Police escorted Ferguson was escorted out of the car, placed him in custody and then sent to a local hospital for medical clearance.

Ferguson allegedly told police he worked for Google and was scared to stop.

After being checked out at the hospital, police arrested Ferguson for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

Middletown is roughly 50 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.