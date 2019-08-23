GRANT COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, a man was found dead Friday morning on Grant 9.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 6:55 a.m. after receiving a call about a possible death.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 37-year-old Keith Alan Bailey 37 laying beside a camper trailer.

According to the sheriff's department, the death does seem suspicious and foul play is suspected.

The criminal investigation division is in the process of interviewing several people, but "there are more questions than answers at this time."

If anyone knows anything about this case, you can contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 870-942-2101.