WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man who traveled to D.C. and was seen with his feet propped up on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, will begin his 4.5 year prison sentence next month.

In court documents filed on Thursday, Barnett's self surrender date will be August 1, 2023.

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick. The federal judge called Barnett a "face of January 6" at his sentencing hearing, referencing the photo widely circulated showing him with his legs propped up on Nancy Pelosi's desk.

Barnett was found guilty on all charges related to his role in the riot and was sentenced to 54 months in prison on May 24, 2023.

Charges related to his role on Jan. 6th:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

Barnett, testifying near the end of his trial, said he regrets coming to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally where then-President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters.

Barnett said he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol when he entered Pelosi's office and encountered two news photographers. He said one of the photographers told him to “act natural,” so he lounged back in a chair and flung his legs onto the desk.