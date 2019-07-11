PARAGOULD, Arkansas — U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland announced that a Greene County Sheriff's Lieutenant has been charged with stealing FBI money in Paragould.

Fifty-five-year-old Allen Pillow was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and charged with theft of government property, specifically $30,400 from the FBI. He was initially arraigned and then released by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

FBI officials filed the complaint after a ruse, during which they left a backpack containing $76,000 in a vehicle in a Lowe's parking lot. Believing that he was assisting out-of-state police officers, Pillow took the backpack and told the officers that he found $45,600 in it.

According to the complaint, officers found $30,400 in Pillows pants' pocket during a search warrant the next day.

Pillow's case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who has set an arraignment at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.

