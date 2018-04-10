BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - The Grinch is trying to steal Christmas a little early this year. A trailer in Benton that held some of the lights used for the annual Saline County courthouse display was stolen over the weekend.

“We’ve got one of the best Christmas displays probably in Arkansas,” said Clint Chism, owner of Rooster’s Barber Shop in Benton.

The Saline County Christmas display is one of the best in the state according to locals.

“There’s people that come from out of state to see our lights here,” said Chism who is disappointed in the theft. “What in the world is wrong with people.”

The thief or thieves are caught on camera in a black pickup truck. They’re seen hooking the trailer on East Conway Street to their truck and driving away with it.

“They may have not known what was in the trailer,” said Chism.

According to police, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of lights and another few thousand dollars’ worth of tools. This was only a small portion of the lights used in the display.

Police are hoping the surveillance video will help them find the Grinch responsible, but either way the display will not be affected. The county judge’s office already bought replacement lights with donation money and they'll be here in time for the display thanksgiving weekend.

Benton Police have surveillance video and they plan to share it on social media to hopefully find out who is behind this theft.

