Gun deal gone wrong leads to shooting at Little Rock apartment complex, 4 injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, four people were shot at a Little Rock apartment complex during a gun deal on Thursday night, September 3.

Officers were called to 19 Nandina Circle at 11:14 p.m. , where they found a 21-year-old man in the parking lot, suffering from two non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Following, police found a 17-year-old boy in a nearby building also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Officers located a black backpack behind a creek at the apartment complex that contained a "mini" AK-47 firearm and a Glock handgun.

Later, police learned that two more people, ages 18, had been shot and were taken to a local hosptial for treatment.

Two of the victims told police they went to the apartment complex to buy guns, but the sellers "turned on them and started shooting." Those victims then left the area.

Little Rock police impounded three vehicles as evidence.