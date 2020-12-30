Gunfire exchanged at Maumelle Sonic after robbery attempt

Maumelle detectives are investigating after an attempted robbery at Sonic.

Police were called to the Sonic in Maumelle at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 in regards to an unknown male breaking into the business. The suspect used a pistol to break out a glass door.

An employee, who was inside during the incident, exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported during the incident.