18 guns, more than 450 rounds of ammo stolen from Arkansas State Fairgrounds

Police believe over $16,000 worth of guns, ammunition, and gear were stolen.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the Little Rock Fairgrounds in the early morning hours of January 3 regarding a burglary.

Upon arrival, police observed the back door of the gun show was opened and that the chain was broken.

Fairground security cameras captured the burglar on camera going through several vendors' booths at the back of the building. Police found a rifle and rifle parts scattered across the floor, as well as several items misplaced.

Officers located a sheet behind the building. Within the sheet were two drum magazines, an AK-47 40-round magazine, and an AR-15 pistol brace.

Officers then asked security to have the vendors collect inventory to see what was stolen. These are the items reported to have been stolen:

Custom AR style shotgun with ATI 410 shotgun upper, Anderson lower, AR-15 style shotgun, semi

Remington TAC 14 20 GA pump-action shotgun

Five Visum body armor plate carriers without the plates

Beowulf .50 AR rifle style, black bipod and foregrip

15 boxes of 30 RD 5.56 ammunition

Two Bosshog Citadel 12 GA shotguns

M12AR JTS shotgun 12 GA

TP95FX Canik

605 Taurus 357 magazine

TPR9C Bersa 9mm

American 9 Ruger, American 9mm

XDS MOD 2 Springfield, XDS MOD 2 9mm

Rex Zero 01 9mm

AKM Polish with black handguard and grip, black synth stock, 40 RD PMAG

Ammunition

Magtech CPR 38 special

Romaniun BLK drum magazine 75 RD drum magazine, matte black

Tech 9 electrical tape on magazine, faded condition

Nagant 1939 Finnish Country capture SA marking on left side of receiver

AMK MD 63 with red pistol grips on handguard and receiver, 75 RD drum, side folding stock

Saiga BLK GA AK pistols, Tac Rail, pistol grip, 20 RD drum

Rifle parts

Possible magazines

Ammunition

Long gun

The value of stolen items stolen is believed to be more than $16,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.