Arkansas man charged with false imprisonment

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says a Hampton man is in custody after they found a bloodied woman handcuffed with iron shackles around her ankles.

HAMPTON, Arkansas — A Hampton man was arrested Monday for first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree interference with emergency communications and third-degree battery.

Officials said the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Hampton police responded to a service call at a residence in the 2000 block of West US 278 Highway and found a bloodied woman with "handcuffs locked on her wrists and iron shackles on both ankles."

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Larry Rhinehart was also found in the residence with "blood covering both arms."

Authorities said they received a statement from the female victim she was attempting to retrieve her property from the residence when Rhinehart "grabbed her legs."

In response, the woman attempted to escape by dragging Rhinehart down a hallway. However, the man was able to gain control and put her in the handcuffs and shackles.

Rhinehart was taken into custody after an investigation and appeared before a judge on Aug. 22.