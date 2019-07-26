UPDATE - The hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 4.

According to Little Rock spokesperson Lamor Williams, officer Starks' hearing is canceled tomorrow due to Starks's attorney falling down City Hall stairs.

The Civil Service Commission held a hearing July 25, after former police officer Charles Starks appealed to be reinstated to the Little Rock Police Department.

The hearing was supposed to resume the following day, but is being postponed due to injuries Starks' attorney sustained after falling down the stairs at City Hall.

The date of the next hearing has not yet been determined.