Arkansas man arrested after shooting at police, 14 hour standoff

Police say 37-year-old McNeely barricaded himself and two minors, ages 7 and 9, inside the home as he fired shots at police.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Valley Drive and Neil Road around 9 p.m. on September 11.

On the way to the scene, one officer was reportedly flagged down by someone, when they noticed a minor screaming for his grandmother outside of a home on Neil Road.

Upon arrival, police say 37-year-old Timothy McNeely came out of the home, "grabbed" the minor, and ran back inside the home. Additional officers tried to make contact with McNeely, who reportedly exited the home, firing shots at the officers.

According to the release, officers did not fire back on account of children being inside the home.

The release states after officers made several attempts to have McNeely release the children, he began firing shots through the door of the home.

State police were notified to assist in apprehension of McNeely, who barricaded himself and two minors, ages 7 and 9, inside the home.

The standoff lasted approximately 17 hours before McNeely surrendered to police without incident, according to the release. The children were safely turned over to their grandmother.

Afterwards, law enforcement located several guns, ammunition, and a bullet proof vest inside the home.

McNeely, who is a convicted felon, was charged with Aggravated Assault upon a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree.