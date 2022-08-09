Helena-West Helena Police looking for person of interest in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helena-West Helena Police are looking for a person of interest after an early morning deadly shooting Monday.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena about 4 a.m. Monday. They found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman lying in a bedroom in an apartment, shot several times. The coroner said he died at the scene.
Investigators said they identified 42-year-old Sherman Lefree Gill of Jacksonville, Arkansas, as a person of interest.
Anyone with information on where Gill may be located is asked to call Helena-West Helena Police at 870-572-3441.